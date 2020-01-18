The Chino Community Services Commission will hold a public hearing 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 regarding applicants for the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), a federal funding program that benefits low-income residents and is intended to reduce community blight.
The meeting will be held in council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Representatives from non-profit groups that have applied for the funding will be given an opportunity to talk about their programs and how the money will be used.
City staff members will also describe projects to improve low-income areas of town.
The city of Chino expects to receive approximately $554,000 in CDBG funds for the 2020-21 program year, although the actual amount has not yet been determined.
Award amounts are typically announced in March, city officials said.
In the past, Chino’s portion of CDBG funding has gone to local food banks, a shelter for battered women, family counseling, subsidized before and after school childcare and senior nutrition.
The city’s CDBG 2015-2020 Consolidated Plan is available for review at https://bit.ly/3aaowb0.
The plan may also be viewed at the city’s Development Services Department at city hall, 13220 Central Ave., Chino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.