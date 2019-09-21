A Landscape & Water Conservation Festival will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Waterwise Community Center, 4594 San Bernardino St., Montclair.
The center is part of the Chino Basin Water Conservation District headquarters.
During the family-friendly festival, children can visit the pumpkin patch, plant succulents in pumpkins, receive a free ice pop, get their face painted, play free games, win prizes and learn about water conservation and sustainable landscaping.
There will also be plant sales and entertainment. Information: 626-2711.
