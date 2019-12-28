2019 was a mixed bag of news for the Chino Valley, much of it relating to the growth of the area.
Work began on elevating freeway bridges in Chino and rehabbing the pothole-ridden 60 Freeway. Large residential developments opened in the Preserve area of south Chino, and an apartment complex proposed for the area just south of Lake Los Serranos Mobile Home Park in Chino Hills stirred controversy.
The re-construction of the more than 60-year-old Chino High began this summer and a new charter school opened in Chino Hills.
Community input was sought for the 2,000-acre Prado Park in south Chino and a much smaller proposed park on the north side of town.
And the cities of Chino Hills, Diamond Bar and Industry reached a historic settlement on the Tres Hermanos Ranch, putting the brakes on possible development of the rural area in the near future.
Here is more of the year that was:
January
●St. Margaret Mary convent in Chino, occupied by Sister Kathleen Cleary, is damaged by fire, displacing the 78-year-old nun who has been a school fixture for four decades. The fire starts in a bathroom when an exhaust fan fell from the ceiling.
●Plans to build 354 apartments on 30 acres south of the lake at Los Serranos Mobile Home Park are submitted to the city of Chino Hills by park owner Jay (Jack) Greening. The apartments will consist of two villages, an east village and a west village, connected by a bridge over the southern tip of the manmade lake.
●Chino Hills councilman Ray Marquez learns that all city-owned wells that provide water to Chino Hills have been shut down for 13 months because of a new contamination level set by the state’s Water Resources Control Board for TCP. All other councilmembers say there are unaware of the closure of the wells, located in the city of Chino.
●Following two contentious public hearings and the submission of more than 1,000 pages of supporting documents, the Chino City Council votes to pay Andrew McBride only $397,200 for street improvements along his RV storage facility on Kimball Avenue, east of Euclid, but not for a storm drain detention system built on the property. Mr. McBride has been asking for $1.7 million in reimbursements. The council said it could not be bound by unapproved reimbursement calculations made by a former city engineer.
●Chino Valley Fire board approves an $800,000 upgrade to the dispatch alerting systems at seven fire stations. The West Net First In alerting system includes a 15 percent contingency that could push the final amount to $920,000.
●The San Bernardino County Board of Education votes 3-2 to approve Sycamore Academy of Science and Cultural Arts Chino Valley for kindergarten through fifth grade. The school appealed to the county after the Chino Valley school board denied its petition three times. The county board of education staff recommended denial, but a majority of the board voted for the school.
●Chino resident Henry "Hank" Zoetemelk, who with his wife Margie, owned the Pink Onion donut store in Chino from 1976 to 1999, dies. He was 79.
●A new Chino Valley school board majority votes to cease all legal action in the 2016 decision that ended sanctioned prayers and proselytizing at meetings. The move ends an appeal that, if continued, could have gone to the Supreme Court. The decision also ends a failed legal appeal that was promised funding by Calvary Chapel Chino Valley’s Let Us Pray Foundation on condition the case was pursued to the Supreme Court. The school district pays more than $300,000 to settle.
●Chino Valley superintendent Norm Enfield launches a monthly recognition program for district employees called “Extra Effort! Extra Credit!”
●Chino Hills city manager Rad Bartlam announces his last day on the job will be March 29, which is 16 months before his contract is up for renewal.
●A Chino Hills environmental attorney says the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is trying to put a “shiny new building” on crumbling infrastructure with an antiquated wastewater treatment system. Steve Elie of the Inland Empire Utilities Agency board opposes the mental health crisis facility slated for the California Institution for Men in Chino during a meeting on the environmental impact report.
●Classes at Citrus College in Glendora resume Jan. 16, a day after a Chino man is jailed on suspicion of making a threat to “shoot up” the school, prompting an hours-long lockdown of the community college and nearby Azusa Pacific University. Suspect Terrell Lee Bennet, 30, is arrested inside a classroom.
●Money for a security guard dedicated to the Chino Senior Center is approved by the city council in hopes of alleviating concerns about loiterers.
●A toolkit of ideas is offered to the community to make the 8.4-mile state highway known as Carbon Canyon Road safer to travel during peak hours. The ideas are in phase 2 of the Carbon Canyon traffic study is released.
●A sewer lift station, expected to meet the needs of the Preserve development of South Chino through buildout, is accepted as complete by the Chino City Council.
●Chino Valley Medical Center begins using a Computed Tomography (CT) 64-slice scanner early in the year. It produces clearer pictures to give doctors better information when making a diagnosis on tumors, cysts and diseases of the liver, coronary arteries, lungs and other organs.
February
●San Bernardino County wants the 2,000-acre Prado Park in south Chino to become a southern California destination, as revealed during the first of two public meetings on the Prado Park Regional Master Plan. In March, County Supervisor Curt Hagman says he is concerned that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ plan to increase the depth of holding water at Prado Dam may hurt the park expansion plans.
●Twenty-seven homeless are counted in Chino Valley during the annual Point-in-Time homeless count spearheaded by the county. The city of Chino collects information on 23 people who say they are homeless, and the city of Chino Hills counts four.
●The cities of Chino Hills, Diamond Bar, and Industry reach a historic settlement on Tres Hermanos Ranch by announcing the re-formation of the Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority where land issues will be decided.
●Police in Chino arrest two men after more than 1,200 marijuana plants are found growing in three houses in the city. The cases are not related, according to police. Arrested are Van Co Loi of Alhambra and Jim Huang Li.
●San Gabriel Valley Water and Power, the company that wanted a solar farm on Tres Hermanos, files a lawsuit against Chino Hills, Diamond Bar, and City of Industry for colluding to take over the ranch. A judge denies the motion for a restraining order to block the transfer of ownership to the conservation authority, but not the lawsuit.
●The controversial Holiday Inn Express proposed for The Rincon retail center in south Chino Hills is appealed by the city council after residents raise concerns about a fifth hotel in the city.
●A team of junior high students from Briggs Fundamental School in Chino wins the Inland Empire Rube Goldberg Challenge, earning the team a spot in the national competition in the spring. The students build an elaborate machine that transfers money in multiple steps to a piggy bank.
●Flooded streets and downed trees cause havoc on Chino Valley streets after Chino and Chino Hills are pounded with 3.04 inches of rain in a 24-hour period. The rain creates a large sinkhole on Feb. 14 along Bickmore Avenue in the Preserve area of south Chino, east of Euclid Avenue. That section is re-opened five months later. Emergency work to repair a flooded section of Kimball Avenue in the Preserve is also done, including the installation of storm run-off pipes under the roadway.
●A store manager at Incycle Bikes in Chino suffers significant injuries while trying to stop a truck after three suspects try to steal a $10,000 bike. Video footage of the ordeal is broadcast by television news stations throughout Los Angeles. The suspects, all from Kern County, are arrested in March.
●The city of Chino Hills takes steps to attract equestrian shows and horse programs to McCoy Equestrian Center after Councilman Ray Marquez said the arenas are not being used to their full potential.
●State Senator Ling Ling Chang introduces a bill to expand the Chino Hills State Park by 2,000 acres.
●Former Chino Hills councilman Bill Kruger dies Feb. 26 in a Yorba Linda memory care facility where he had been a resident since 2017. He was elected to the city council in 2000 and served through 2012, including two terms as mayor.
March
●Chino police jail a 17-year-old boy a day after a man is found dead from multiple stab wounds inside a trailer in the backyard of a home in the 12900 block of Oaks Avenue.
●The Chino Hills City Council approves a self-storage facility on the southwest corner of Soquel Canyon Parkway and Fairfield Ranch Road. The council appealed the planning commission’s approval with concerns that a mini warehouse was too big for the site, but after a look at the architecture, the council votes 4-1 to approve it, with Councilman Brian Johsz dissenting.
●Ayala High and Canyon Hills Junior High, both in Chino Hills are named California Distinguished Schools, the highest honor bestowed on public schools by the state. The award is based on state test scores. Canyon Hills also won the designation in 2009, and Ayala was named a Distinguished School in 2011 and won a Gold Ribbon Schools Award in 2015, when that award temporarily replaced the Distinguished School designation.
●Governor Gavin Newsom issues an executive order for more DNA testing in the Kevin Cooper murder case. Mr. Cooper was convicted in 1985 for the 1983 murders of Chino Hills residents Doug and Peggy Ryen, their 10-year-old daughter Jessica and 11-year-old neighbor Christopher Hughes. The Ryen’s 8-year-old son Joshua survived the attack despite a slashed throat. Mr. Cooper, who is on death row in San Quentin, claims he was framed for the murders by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
●In a meeting on proposed school boundary changes in the Preserve area of south Chino, parents learn that the Chino Valley school board elected to terminate an agreement with developer Lewis Operating Company to build a second school in the Preserve. The district is still working with Lewis for purchase of the property for the school, according to Greg Stachura, assistant superintendent of facilities.
The proposed boundary changes were later abolished after parents petitioned to expand capacity at Cal Aero Preserve Academy with portable classrooms until a second school can be built.
●Chino Police Sgt. Jason Bemowski, a 16-year veteran of the department, is arrested on suspicion of solicitation of prostitution and having sex with a 16-year-old girl while off-duty at his home in Redlands.
●Federal agents raid seven homes in Chino, Chino Hills and Ontario, finding approximately 1,650 marijuana plants and arresting three men on charges they used millions of dollars from China to purchase homes for the purpose of illegally growing marijuana.
●Dispatch services for the Chino Valley Fire District switch to Confire JPA in Rialto for its “enhanced technology services,” that the district believes will improve response times.
●Chino Valley Fire Board member Winn Williams is stripped of his liaison assignments and any non-board approved activities after repeatedly calling Chief Tim Shackelford a liar during a board meeting. Mr. Williams is upset over the chief’s negative details of a lunch meeting he had with Mr. Williams in February. The board had censured Mr. Williams at its Feb. 20 meeting for his alleged demand to a district staff member to make copies of his personal documents. Before the year ends, Mr. Williams is censured a total of three times by the board for what it determines is misconduct.
●A man dubbed the “AK-47 bandit,” suspected of shooting and wounding a Chino police officer in 2012 and a suspect in several bank robberies in five states, pleads guilty to robbing a Nebraska bank in 2014. Richard Gathercole of Montana, is sentenced to 35 years in prison in June.
●Assistant city manager Ben Montgomery is named city manager of Chino Hills.
●The Vellano golf course owner is denied by the Chino Hills City Council for the third time in its quest to keep up the chain-link fence it installed without permits around the course. The city resumes its code enforcement case against WGP-Vellano, after appeals are exhausted.
●The city of Chino Hills purchases the shuttered liquor store in Sleepy Hollow to build a community center for Carbon Canyon residents.
●Eight residents are forced out of their homes in Sleepy Hollow after the city red tags their apartments because of conditions created by the landlord.
●Thalia Flores of Montclair is killed, and a man wounded in a shooting in the parking lot of the Big Lots shopping center on the southwest corner of Central and Walnut avenues in Chino. Suspect Julio Cesar Rocha of Montclair, who family members said Ms. Flores had recently broken ties with because he was abusive towards her, is arrested in April in Mexico. He pleads not guilty to one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.
●A prefabricated restroom is lowered into place at Monte Vista Park in Chino. It is one of several improvements made this spring to the park on Monte Vista Avenue. A new picnic shelter and walkways are also installed, and the park’s splash pad water feature is replaced with a new one. A grand re-opening for the splash pad in August draws a large crowd. Funding for the projects come from a state grant.
●The first of five public input workshops is held by the city of Chino on proposals to build a new park on a 1.3-acre site owned by the city on the southeast corner of Central Avenue and Phillips Boulevard and replace the teen center at Monte Vista Park. As the year ends, the city is awaiting word on state grants to fund the work.
●Chino Police Chief Karen Comstock, the department’s first female chief, announces she will retire from the post in July after 29 years in law enforcement. The chief, who grew up in Chino and said she wants to spend more time with family, was named leader of the police department in December 2014. She is replaced by Captain Wes Simmons, a longtime employee of the department.
●Repairs of a 1,200-foot section of Rancho Hills Drive in Chino Hills continues through early April after a water main break on March 17 sends 120,000 gallons of water onto the roadway, forcing at least eight residents to keep their cars on their property for several days.
●Visitors flock to see the wildflower blooms in Chino Hills and surrounding cities after a heavy rainy season.
●The Chino Hills City Council approves the Holiday Inn Express during an appeal hearing, which includes a second hotel at The Rincon Center, making it the fifth hotel in Chino Hills.
April
●A Chino Hills man finds a deep-sea scallop fossil at the Chino Hills State Park in dislodged rock layers that span the period between 5 and 15 million years ago.
●The city of Chino Hills allows residents who live on small lots in Carbon Canyon to expand their outdoor area on nearby separate lots for play areas and horticulture.
●A Virgin Mary statue that had been a fixture at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Chino since the early 1970s, is beheaded by a vandal.
●Ryan Carlan, an ex-employee of Intro Tech Automotive in Chino is arrested on suspicion of stabbing a 33-year-old man multiple times at the business. The victim suffers severe injuries.
●The cities of Chino Hills, Industry, and Diamond Bar celebrate their historic Tres Hermanos Ranch partnership by jointly gathering on the 2,500-acre land for the first time.
●After a public outcry over the ban on drones, remote-control model planes, and scooters from Chino Hills parks, the city council asks staff to go back to the drawing board. The council also establishes new park hours of 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.
●A “coming soon” banner in Chinese on an empty storefront stirs debate in Chino Hills over non-English characters. It is learned that temporary banners do not have to comply with the sign ordinance on language, which requires a translation if the sign is not in the Modern Latin alphabet.
●Chino Hills has a new police lieutenant — Patrick O'Brien — whose first day on the job at the Chino Hills Police Department is April 1.
●Conceptual drawings of the proposed Central Avenue/60 Freeway overpass bridge show how the city’s logo and rural heritage designs may be used on the bridge. The $31.7 million project, to widen and elevate the bridge, was expected to begin in August, but has been delayed.
●Chino Hills High student musicians celebrate winning the Winter Guard International 2019 Scholastic World Championship in Dayton, Ohio. It is the third consecutive title for the drumline and their sixth time winning that championship.
●Pilot David Vopat, 51, of Chino, dies after the 75-year-old Northrup Flying Wing he was flying crashes in a prison yard in Norco during a test flight prior to the Planes of Fame Airshow in Chino.
●Work begins in the spring at Canyon Ridge Hospital on Central Avenue in Chino to construct a 22,028-square-foot addition consisting of 51 patient beds. Canyon Ridge is a 106-bed acute care, locked, mental health facility.
●The Max Scott Center for the Culinary Arts is under construction in the spring at Boys Republic, a residential center in Chino Hills for troubled youth. The culinary arts center, which is dedicated in early October, includes an expanded student bakery, production kitchen, culinary arts classroom and bistro dining area. Cost of the facility is more than $5.3 million. It is named for the former longtime executive director of Boys Republic, who retired in 2010.
●Phase zero for the re-construction of Chino High is completed in the spring. It includes hiring a contractor, renovating the existing baseball field and building a new softball field. New restrooms, a snack bar and storage facility are also built in the summer. Phase one of the Chino High project – which will relocate the front of the school, including its administration building and some classrooms, to Jefferson Avenue – begins as the year ends. Student occupancy of phase one is anticipated in May 2021. The project, along with other school construction, modernization and campus security improvements at all schools, is being funded by the $750 million Measure G bond approved by voters in November 2016.
●Meritage Homes’ Orchard Square community of 92 two-story detached condos begins to go up and has residents by the end of the year. It is located on the east side of Central Avenue, between Francis Avenue and Phillips Boulevard, on the site of a former Christmas tree and chicken ranch owned by the pioneer Brown family.
●Crossing a busy street in Chino is expected to be a little easier for visually-impaired walkers in the future after the city council votes to purchase audible and vibrating prompts at 36 intersections in the city.
●A full-figure bronze statue of the Civil War General and President Ulysses S. Grant, created by former Chino resident Paula (Hutchins) Slater, is unveiled at the United States Military Academy at West Point in New York.
●The Chino Hills 55+ Club presents a $46,000 check to the city council, enough to build a military monument at the Community Center. The project is added to the capital improvement budget. A dedication ceremony is planned for Jan. 16, 2020.
●A modern express car wash, gas station and mini mart nears completion at the northwest corner of Pine and Mill Creek avenues in the Preserve area of south Chino. Construction of an oil change center just to the north of the gas station and mini mart begins in late spring.
May
●Southern California Edison holds a town meeting to prepare Chino Hills residents for forced power shutoffs during extreme weather conditions. Devastating wildfires caused by electric lines in other communities contribute to Edison’s renewed wildfire prevention strategy.
●A Mindfulness Center at Chino Hills High to help students process and regulate their emotions is furnished through donations raised by community members. One group’s online fundraiser launched in 2018 had referenced recent suicides and suicide attempts by students of the school.
●The mental health crisis facility slated for the California Institution for Men is another step closer when the draft environmental impact report is released.
●Tres Hermanos legal drama intensifies when the San Gabriel Valley Water & Power Company announces it has amended its lawsuit to seek $246 million from the city of Chino Hills, City of Industry, Diamond Bar, and Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority over its purchase of Tres Hermanos Ranch.
●Calvary Chapel Chino Hills joins three churches to appeal a lawsuit challenging the California Department of Managed Health Care’s mandate that all health insurance plans, including those offered exclusively to religious institutions, cover elective abortion.
●An entertainment venue for children 7 and up is approved for the Chino Hils Marketplace next to Smart & Final. It will include laser tag, an arcade, a soft play area and two private party rooms.
●Michael Sullivan, a volunteer for the band program at Ayala High in Chino Hills, is named Education Medal of Honor winner by the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Education’s office.
●The name Discovery Park is recommended for a proposed park in the Preserve area of south Chino. The 3-acre park, to be developed by Lewis Operating Company as part of its Discovery Village housing project, is expected to open in late 2020.
●The city of Chino holds its first "City Hall on the Move" event at the Preserve in south Chino. Staff members from the city and a couple of city council members begin meeting with the public on a quarterly basis at different locations throughout the city.
●Alejandro Rafael Casarez, 23, of Chino Hills, is arrested for the murder of Shermaine Thompson, 25, of Pomona after visiting the transitional housing at Boys Republic, a residential center for troubled youth in Chino Hills.
●Approximately $750,000 to $1 million in hay is burned in a fire at a dairy in the 8300 Pine Avenue block of the Preserve area of south Chino. The hay fire smolders for days, creating thick smoke in the area.
●A student team from Eagle Canyon Elementary in Chino Hills advances to the world finals of the creative problem-solving competition Odyssey of the Mind, to be held in late May in Michigan.
●Ninety-nine retirees from the Chino Valley school district are honored at a Recognition Retirement Reception held at Los Serranos County Club in Chino Hills.
●Chino Valley school district retirees Brett Benson (teacher), John Monger (coach) and Paula Mihalow (teacher) are named employee inductees into the district’s Richard Gird Educational Hall of Fame during an employee recognition ceremony at Los Serranos Country Club in Chino Hills. Also named to the Hall of Fame as its Distinguished Service recipient is the late Judy Rogers, who directed the Chino Hills non-profit Caring for the Hills and had been an aide for the district in the past.
●The city of Chino names the late Bob Frady and the late Sam Maloof as its Hall of Fame inductees for 2019. Mr. Frady, former editor and publisher of the Chino Champion was involved in the paper from the 1920s to the 1940s. Mr. Maloof grew up in Chino and was a famous woodworker.
●The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers changes Prado Dam’s risk of poor performance from “moderate urgency” to “high urgency” based on a recent assessment. The dam is located just south of the Chino Valley, near the intersection of the 71 and 91 freeways.
●Patrick Hamamoto is named to the Chino Hills Planning Commission. Mr. Hamamoto had been serving on the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission.
●Named employees of the year for the Chino Valley Unified School District are Laura Schlerf of Butterfield Ranch Elementary in Chino Hills, Elementary Teacher of the Year; Sherry Ma of the parenting program at Buena Vista Continuation High in Chino, Nurse of the Year; Paul Bates of Townsend Junior High in Chino Hills, Secondary Teacher of the Year; and Gail Heisel of Chino High, Counselor of the Year.
●Graduation ceremonies are held in the Chino Valley school district for about 680 students of Chino Hills High, 665 students of Ayala High, 407 students of Chino High, 400 students of Don Lugo High and 72 students of Buena Vista Continuation High.
●Wild weather, including heavy rain, lightning, thunder and hail pummel the Chino Valley on May 22, causing power outages, a natural gas leak and extensive traffic backups and the rescue of eight people trapped in their cars on a flooded street in a northeast Chino neighborhood.
●A 17-week project to renovate the Chino Valley Fire District headquarters' lobby in Chino Hills is completed early in the month.
June
●A lawsuit is filed by Chino, Chino Hills, the Chino Valley Fire District, and the County of San Bernardino, against the Department of Corrections over its proposed mental health crisis facility at the California Institution for Men in Chino. The lawsuit is filed under the California Environmental Quality Act.
●It is learned that the original square footage of the proposed mental health crisis facility at California Institution for Men has grown from 61,000-square-feet to 69,000-square feet, that other levels of mental health issues will be treated, and female inmates will be allowed.
●The city of Chino Hills announces it will place a lighting and landscape assessment before voters this fiscal year to address a growing deficit in the budget.
●An independent investigator is hired by the Chino Valley Fire Board to fact-find nine allegations made by district staff that board member Winn Williams created a hostile work environment, and an allegation by Mr. Williams against Fire Chief Tim Shackelford that he had lied at a March board meeting when he described Mr. Williams’ actions regarding district employees. In mid-November, the investigator concludes that nine allegations against Mr. Williams are true and one against Chief Shackelford is false.
●Friends and family of a mother and grandmother killed June 12 in a five-car crash on the southbound 71 Freeway in Chino Hills say they may call for local and state officials to install flashing lights to warn drivers of slowing traffic near the Butterfield Ranch Road exit. Killed is Jeanie Moncada-Rosales, 51, and her mother Sonia Moncada, 76.
●Five teenagers are in custody after a 17-year-old boy is shot and wounded in Chino during a drug transaction in the 4300 block of Heather Circle. They are booked on charges of attempted murder, robbery and conspiracy. The victim is taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his chest.
●The Chino Planning Commission approves a FedEx parcel delivery facility, to be located northeast of Chino Airport. The facility, proposed for a 74.4-acre site on the southwest corner of Flight and Merrill avenues, is expected to employ hundreds of people according to its developers. The project is approved by the city council in mid-July.
●Fifteen acres of brush burns on a hillside along Butterfield Ranch Road at Park Crest Drive in Chino Hills, sending smoke billowing into Riverside County.
●Chino Police Chief Karen Comstock is named the 2019 Spirit of Achievement award winner at the city’s annual State of the City Luncheon. Chief Comstock is honored for her many contributions to the community through her involvement in events and organizations and her leadership of the police department for nearly five years.
●The cities of Chino Hills and Brea adopt resolutions requesting Caltrans to ban large truck traffic from using Carbon Canyon Road.
●The Chino Valley school board approves a $313.7 million budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year. Supervisors’ and administrators’ salaries increase 18.6 percent.
●The Chaffey College Industrial Technical Learning Center, in partnership with Chino Valley Adult School, celebrates its new heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration training center on the adult school campus.
●The city of Chino’s $272.3 million budget includes new street and alley rehabilitation, city-wide building projects, Senior Center and library improvements, storm drain projects, traffic signal modifications and projects to make the city more friendly to those with physical challenges.
July
●Vellano Golf Course owners file lawsuit against the City of Chino Hills for preventing them from securing the course with a chain-link fence. The city responds by filing a counter lawsuit.
●Chino Police opens its Real Time Crime Center that will allow 10 55-inch screens to display data to a crime analyst who in turn can convey the information by radio to officers in the field in hopes of catching criminals in the act or as they are fleeing the scene.
●45 homes are proposed in Carbon Canyon on 85 acres by True Life Companies under a new “clustering” ordinance where homes are concentrated in one portion of the development and leaving a large amount of natural open space.
●Caltrans begins its self-named “60 Swarm” project to repair deteriorated pavement slabs on the 60 Freeway from Euclid Avenue on the Chino/Ontario border to the 60/91/215 interchange in Riverside and to replace overpass bridges on Benson, Monte Vista and Pipeline avenues in Chino with taller bridges. The project is expected to continue into 2020 and 2021 and be completed in fall 2021.
●David Hemsley, 58, of Chino, enters a not guilty plea on several charges, including attempted murder, after an Ontario man is shot in the chest at an apartment complex in the 6300 block of Riverside Drive in Chino.
●Seconds after two major earthquakes hit the Ridgecrest area, residents in the Chino Valley and throughout Southern California experience a long, rolling sensation, but no damage or injuries are reported in the local area. A 6.4 quake hits approximately 11 miles from the high desert community of Ridgecrest on July 4. It is considered a foreshock to a 7.1 quake that hits the same area on July 5.
●Caltrans plans to expedite installing 71 Freeway signs near the Pine Avenue overcrossing as a result of a fatal accident involving a box truck and four vehicles June 12. The signs are installed in July and August.
●Chino Hills Councilman Peter Rogers is named the Champion’s Outstanding Chino Valley Citizen.
●An unidentified Fontana man dies after being shot by a Chino Police officer during the serving of a search warrant on a drug-related investigation in the 6800 block of Rockrose Street. Family members file a claim, stating the shooting was unjustified.
●A man allegedly wielding two knives and threatening to kill people on Pipeline Avenue south of Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills is shot by Chino Hills sheriff’s deputies when he runs toward them. Identified as Jose Javier Gonzalez, 52, of Chino Hills, he dies the following day in the hospital.
●A fourth district state appeals court rules July 11 that Oxford Preparatory Academy’s charter renewal petition will be re-examined in San Bernardino Superior Court under new guidelines. The new ruling calls for the case to go back to the lower court for reconsideration of Oxford’s 2016 Chino charter petition and entitles the charter school to recover appeal costs. The court decision comes two years after the K-8 charter school was shut down in Chino.
●A Hindu temple proposed for an unincorporated area west of Chino draws the ire of residents who live there because they fear it will disrupt their rural way of life. The two-story, 22,650-square-foot temple and a two-story 3,000-square-foot caretakers’ unit is said to be in the “very preliminary” stages of planning for a 5-acre site at 12594 Roswell Ave.
●An experiment of fungi growth patterns by a group of Damien High students, including Dylan McKenzie of Chino Hills, is among student experiments chosen for Mission 13 on the International Space Station as part of a study on the effects of microgravity on organisms.
●The San Bernardino County civil grand jury determines that dangerous conditions exist at county parks, including Prado Park in Chino, because they have not been properly maintained for many years.
●Nearly three months after the son of a Chino Valley Fire District board member sent a letter to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office alleging board member Mike Kreeger got paid for meetings he did not attend, the case remains under review. Mr. Kreeger says he did not break the law because he watched the meetings online.
●Angelina Henriquez, 74, of Chino is struck and killed by a pickup truck while crossing Riverside Drive, west of Sixth Street. The pickup driver, described as a 70-year-old Chino resident, stops and calls 911.
●A multi-million-dollar home on Miramonte Court at La Sierra Drive in Chino Hills is damaged by a 156-acre wildfire that threatens up to 140 homes on the north side of Chino Hills Parkway near Falling Star Lane. Two firefighters are treated for bee stings.
●Mona D. Houston, the acting warden at the California Institution for Men (CIM) in Chino since July, is named warden. She has 27 years of experience in state corrections. Ms. Houston replaces Dean Borders, who retires in July after 30 years in corrections. He had been named interim warden at CIM in December 2015 and later as warden.
August
●Dog license fees go up $5 in Chino Hills because a growing number of residents are getting their dogs altered, causing revenue for the city's animal care and control contract to decrease,
●The Chino Valley school district increases its facilities use fees charged to non-profit and for-profit organizations for meeting rooms and outside areas such as fields, tennis courts, swimming pools and parking lots. Fees charged for personnel services, such as custodial and grounds maintenance, are also increased.
●An emotionally-charged Chino Valley school board meeting ends with the majority voting to approve new sexual education curriculum materials for grades 7 through 12.
●Sycamore Academy of Science and Cultural Arts Chino Valley Charter School, a TK-5 campus, opens for the first time on Aug. 14 at the school district’s Alternative Education Center in Chino Hills.
●A friendly cockatiel named “Pepper” goes missing from Kahoots Pet Store in Chino Hills. Customers offer a $500 reward. He hasn’t been found by the end of the year. A customer donated a cockatiel named “Echo” to replace the little bird a few weeks later.
●Bed Bath & Beyond announces its lease is expiring in November, making it the fifth big box store to close in the deserted northern portion of the Crossroads Marketplace at Peyton Drive and the 71 Freeway.
●The City of Chino Hills hires assistant city manager Rod Hill and public works director Daniel Bobadilla.
●As the State of California begins discussions on eliminating natural gas in favor of all-electric energy, the Southern California Gas Co. is asking Chino, Chino Hills, and other cities to adopt resolutions in support of balanced energy solutions.
●Water samplings taken on the former Aerojet munitions plant in Chino Hills show no health risks, according to Aerojet Rocketdyne officials. The company will submit a workplan on how to conduct a health and ecological risk assessment to the State Department of Toxic Substances Control this month, based on residents’ concerns at a meeting in 2016.
●A 17-year-old Chino Hills High student is arrested on suspicion of making threats against the school five months earlier using a spoofed social media account.
●Woodcrest Junior High in Ontario is designated a Microsoft Showcase School for the second year in a row and is one of five school sites in California to receive the distinction.
●The state issues “staggering” affordable housing numbers to the Chino Valley that must be built over the next eight years.
●One of two sisters found dead at their Ontario home is identified as a Chino High freshman, who attended special education classes. Amy Nguyen, 14, and her 4-month-old sister are found dead inside their garage. Their mother, 47-year-old Linda Nguyen, is arrested on suspicion of murder and later ordered to undergo a mental evaluation.
●Chino Police designate a spot in their parking lot for safe online sales swaps. A similar swap spot is also located in the parking lot of the of the Chino Hills Police Department.
●The community of St. Margaret Mary Catholic School, the oldest private school in Chino, celebrates its 65th anniversary with several celebrations on a refreshed campus at the start of the school year.
●The Chino Valley school board votes to begin and end its public meetings an hour earlier and eliminates student performances at the meetings, which now begin at 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m., with an option to extend to 9:30 p.m.
●Chino city staff members detail plans for recreation sites and parks during a shuttle bus ride attended by Chino Community Services Commissioners and the public. Among the plans are new flooring for the Chino Senior Center, new flooring and a new children’s mural for the Chino Branch Library, widening of Edison Avenue between Central and Oaks avenues just north of Ayala Park, a possible new recreation center for Monte Vista Park, improvements to a recreation center at Liberty Park and possible relocation of that facility closer to play equipment.
September
●More than 24,000 pounds of beef from Chino-based American Beef Packers at 13677 Yorba Ave. is recalled after a carcass that had been tested was erroneously released and processed before test results were received. No illnesses are reported.
●Two men and a woman are arrested on suspicion of stealing $50,000 worth of lottery tickets from nine liquor stores in Chino. The tickets are recovered.
●Invasive mosquitoes with the potential for carrying diseases such as West Nile Virus and Zika are biting Chino Valley residents. The insects’ populations have been increasing since 2015.
●More than 50 residents of northeast Chino and southwest Ontario gather to discuss how noise from nearby Ontario International Airport is adversely affecting their lives.
●Chino and Don Lugo high schools are the first two of the four high schools in the Chino Valley school district to receive a Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Bronze award in the state initiative’s first year of implementation at the high school level. PBIS award criteria includes a reduction in student suspensions. A total of 26 schools in the in the Chino Valley school district earn a PBIS gold, silver or bronze medal from the State of California this year.
●Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa advises city staff to keep a close eye on the state when it comes to a 71-acre state property just north of the closed Heman G. Stark Youth Correctional Facility on Euclid Avenue. The land has been identified by the state as a possible location for affordable housing.
●The West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District detects the presence of St. Louis Encephalitis (SLE) virus in mosquitoes collected near Comet Avenue and Chino-Corona Road in Chino. It is the first time since the district was formed in 1983 that SLE has been detected in the area, district officials say.
●A rare B-29 Superfortress Doc, a World War II and Korean era bomber, visits Chino Airport. The plane, which is based in Wichita, Kansas, is only one of two currently flying.
●Chino Hills residents weigh in on the new “Pine Avenue” that will extend from El Prado Road to the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills.
●The Chino City Council approves a 503,000-square-foot FedEx parcel delivery facility for 74.4 acres on the southwest corner of Flight and Merrill avenues near Chino Airport. The $90 million project includes infrastructure improvements, and is expected to create 689 jobs. Construction is slated for completion in November 2020, with full operation by October 2021.
●The city of Chino Hills will wait for a police investigation before suggesting safety improvements for the crosswalk at Eucalyptus Avenue and Galloping Hills Road after a fatal accident killing Juan Liu, 31. The investigation was nearing completion by the end of the year.
●Plans are announced to install seven electric vehicle charging stations, accessible to the public, at city of Chino locations in early spring.
●Keeping with the Chino Valley school board’s commitment to keep combination classes low, the school district maintains the same number of mixed grade elementary classrooms as last year (nine), despite a decline in student enrollment which is projected to continue for several more years.
●Chino police arrest a 24-year-old man three days after he escapes custody at the Chino Hills Police Department after an arrest for burglary and possession of stolen property. Eric Chavira, of Chino, is arrested near Euclid and Edison avenues.
October
●The California Department of Toxic Substances Control requires that the effects of chemicals of concern and depleted uranium at the former munitions plant at Aerojet in Chino Hills be included in a cancer risk calculation.
●A fire study by Hills for Everyone, the group that founded the Chino Hills State Park, shows a 50 percent increase in wildfires near the park from 2012 to 2018.
●Chino police determine Chino Valley Fire District battalion chief Jeremy Ault is at fault when he drove through a red light in his battalion chief truck and collided with a SUV driven by a Chino Hills couple. The crash takes place at Schaefer and Pipeline avenues in Chino.
●Six men are indicted in connection with a series of armed robberies of cell phone stores in Chino, Fullerton, Long Beach, Victorville and Beaumont in which $200,000 worth of electronic devices and cell phones are taken.
●CrossPoint Church in Chino, formerly known as Calvary Christian Reformed Church, celebrates its 50-year anniversary.
●The city of Chino Hills’ commercial broker announces that a grocery store called “Grocery Outlet Bargain Market” will take over the Big Lots store in the Chino Hills Shopping Center on the northwest corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue.
●Pickleball is chosen over tennis by the Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission in a proposal to revamp Torrey Pines Park in Chino Hills. The matter will go to the Chino Hills City Council for a decision.
●A 62-unit, three-story senior apartment building is approved by the Chino Planning Commission and later by the Chino City Council for the west side of Central Avenue, north of Philadelphia Street. It is new phase of the Hillsborough Senior Village Apartments, located just east of the project site.
●The State of California decrees that 12,400 affordable housing units be built in the Chino Valley: 8,361 in Chino and 4,039 in Chino Hills over an eight-year period beginning in 2021 and ending 2029.
●Don Lugo High graduate Chad Cordero throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of the 2019 World Series at National Park in Washington D.C. Cordero played for the Nationals franchise for several seasons and was a Major League Baseball All-Star in 2005.
November
●Nurses from the Chino Valley Medical Center who are members of United Nurses Association of California/Union of Health Care Professionals strike for three days for higher wages before returning to work. In December, the nurses ratify their first union contract, the culmination of a 10-year battle with Prime Healthcare.
●A 3,200-square-foot convenience store for the northeast corner of Central Avenue and El Prado Road is approved by the Chino Planning Commission and later the city council. Also included at the site will be a 1,600-square-foot attached quick service restaurant, a 3,000-square-foot gas station and a 1,563-square-foot express car wash.
●The city of Chino Hills decides to take the first step against errant golf balls from Los Serranos Golf Course damaging property on Fairway Boulevard and surrounding streets, after residents install high fences and netting that violates city code.
●A residential development sign installed on English Road in Chino Hills advertising custom homes through an immigrant investor program raises questions about its purpose and origin. As mysteriously as it appeared, it is taken down.
●Chino Planning Commissioners Walt Pocock, Steve Lewis and Jimmy Alexandris are reappointed by the city council. Their new four-year terms will begin Jan. 1, 2020.
●The Chino Valley school board votes to change its system to name new officers from a rotation system (established in 2008) to a board vote. James Na and Andrew Cruz oppose the change, but it passes with a 3-2 vote. In December, Joe Schaffer is elected president and Christina Gagnier vice-president. Mr. Cruz would have been next in line under the former system.
●San Bernardino County Supervisor Chairman Curt Hagman and his former campaign treasurer are fined a total of $10,000 after the state Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) alleges they violated state and local campaign finance laws. Katherine Kolcheva, a spokeswoman for the chairman, says the former treasurer “made some unintentional technical mistakes.” She says Mr. Hagman plans to pay the fine and has been “fully cooperative” with the FPPC.
●Richard Montes, chief deputy warden at the California Institution for Women in Chino, is named the prison’s acting warden.
●Several cases of students under the influence or overdosing on Xanax, a drug for anxiety, is reported at Don Lugo High and Ramona Junior High in Chino. Later, a 19-year-old man is arrested at a Chino business on suspicion of supplying the Xanax pills to students.
●An ammonia plume from an ice company at East End and Francis avenues in the unincorporated area of Chino forces street closures for several hours. No injuries are reported.
●After a 20-year wait, Los Serranos Park in Chino Hills opens to the public with a festive celebration. The $4.8 million park includes a full basketball court, playground with a zipline, and rock-climbing walls.
●Residential construction slows in Chino Hills following five years of extensive residential building activity.
●To comply with a state mandate from 2014, the City of Chino Hills starts an organic waste recycling program for restaurants and businesses that generate four or more cubic yards of commercial waste per week.
●The city of Chino holds what is believes is its first Veterans Day ceremony in recent years at the Chino Community Building on B Street.
●Chino Hills wells could be out of service for three additional years until a filtration system is built to remove a contaminant called 1,2,3-TCP. The wells have been shut down for two years after the state set a new contaminant level for the chemical.
●The Chino Planning Commission is split and so are the more than 100 people that pack the Nov. 18 meeting as the commission votes 4-3 to approve a developer’s request to increase the density on the proposed Chino Francis Estates residential development from two houses an acre to 4.5 in the largely rural unincorporated area of north Chino. The city council is expected to vote on the project on Jan. 21, 2020.
●The City of Chino Hills changes its code to allow residents, regardless of their citizenship or immigration status, to serve on a city commission, as mandated by Gov. Gavin Newsom in a senate bill he signed into law in October. That bill, to go into effect January 2020, will eliminate the voter registration requirement to serve on commissions and boards.
●Art Bennett is selected by the Chino Hills City Council as mayor for 2020, replacing Cynthia Moran. Brian Johsz is selected as vice-mayor.
●The Ayala High School Marching Band and Color Guard takes home 12th place in the Bands of America Grand National Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana. In a competition of 91 bands from across the country, Ayala is the only West Coast band to advance to the finals.
●One side of the Benson Avenue bridge that crosses over the 60 Freeway in Chino is demolished in Caltrans’ project to elevate three freeway bridges in the city. Half of the Pipeline Avenue bridge is demolished in mid-December. The third bridge is on Monte Vista Avenue. All three are part of Caltrans’ “60 Swarm” project that also includes fixing deteriorating pavement on the 60 Freeway from Euclid Avenue on the Chino/Ontario border to the 60/91/215 interchange in Riverside.
●With a $3,000 grant and labor support from Home Depot in Chino, Allegiance STEAM Academy students help construct a new eSTEAM classroom intended to develop student confidence in science, technology, engineering, art and math.
December
●A 94-year-old home on 10th Street north of Chino Avenue catches fire during a rainstorm. Chino Valley Fire investigators are still seeking a cause of the blaze.
●Chino residents will see a big change in their water bills beginning with December’s usage as tiered rates approved by the city council in June 2018 finally begin. Software problems delayed implementation of the new system, which will give customers a budget for indoor and outdoor water usage, based on the number of residents in a home, the amount of irrigated landscape, weather and other factors. Households going over that budget are expected to see a big increase in their water bill.
●Chino High wins a total of five field tournaments and receives 27 sweepstakes awards during its competitive season this school year.
●The Chino City Council amends an ordinance, as it addresses a recent federal law that does not allow police officers to issue criminal or administrative citations to homeless people camping in a public place or sleeping in a vehicle in a public place when no alternative shelter is available to them.
●Trash rates are set to go up $1.46 per month in Chino Hills as a result of a state mandate from 2014 on how green waste is recycled for diversion credit. The city of Chino has been composting its green waste, not using it as a landfill cover, so its rates will not change.
●Changes to the 2019 California building code signals the beginning of the end of gas water heaters because domestic hot water heaters will be required to get 35 percent of their energy from solar sources, said Chino Hills building official Winston Ward. The cities of Chino and Chino Hills adopt the changes into their building standards.
●Two brothers who allegedly crashed a wedding reception in Chino are charged in the beating death of the 30-year-old groom Joe Steven Melgoza. The suspects, arrested later that day at a Chino home are Rony Castaneda Ramirez, 28 and his brother Josue Castaneda Ramirez, 19, both of Chino.
●Hidden Trails Elementary in Chino Hills and Liberty Elementary in Ontario are named 2020 California Distinguished Schools. The award, the highest the state gives to public schools, recognizes schools that have made exceptional gains in academic and performance standards set by the state. Liberty previously earned the honor in 2014, and Hidden Trails in 2000.
●The Chabad Jewish Center of Chino Valley, which hopes to establish a Jewish worship community in the area, invites the community to a menorah lighting ceremony at Chino City Hall. The 9-foot-tall menorah is lit by Councilman Marc Lucio.
