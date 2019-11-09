Chino Hills resident Madelyn Willes, 9, a student at Oak Ridge Elementary School, won third place in both the Grand National and World Championship Walk-Trot Western Seat Equitation 9 and under classes at the Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show in Oklahoma City.
The seven-day competition attracted more than 5,000 Morgan Horse enthusiasts with exhibitors competing from 45 states and four nations.
Madelyn also was awarded sixth place Grand National Walk-Trot Western Pleasure 9 and under class and fifth place in the World Championship Walk-Trot Western Pleasure 9 and under class.
She traveled to the Oklahoma State Fair Park with the horse she rides, Medomak French Tradition “Trevor.”
Her trainers are Mary Luedtke and Heather Luedtke of Sterling Hill Training in Murrieta.
Madelyn has been training weekly for the past few years and is already preparing for next year’s competitions.
She is the daughter of Brian and Alison Willes of Chino Hills.
