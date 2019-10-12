The city of Chino is organizing a Chino Census Complete Count Committee to help identify hard-to-count groups and potential barriers to participation in the federal census that will be held April 1, 2020.
As proposed, the committee will include representatives from various sectors of the community.
The first meeting of the committee will be 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 in the public works conference room at Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave.
A second meeting is set for 6 p.m. that same day and in the same location for committee members who cannot make the 9 a.m. meeting.
Sign-ups: https://chino census2020.eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.