Whether to allow art on buildings will be discussed during a workshop 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Chino Hills Planning Commission meeting in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
The matter came up last year when the developer of an indoor self-storage facility proposed for the southwest corner of Fairfield Ranch Road and Soquel Canyon Parkway suggested mural-style artwork on an exterior wall.
The commission did not allow the artwork based on the advice of assistant city attorney Elizabeth Calciano who said the city would be unable to control the content because of First Amendment issues and it could open the door to other forms of art that might not be acceptable.
The commission asked that city staff explore policies that would allow and regulate wall art and draft an ordinance.
During a workshop in June, the commission discussed content neutrality, how to maintain the artwork, establishing a time frame for how long it should be displayed, allowing a variety of art forms such as paint, tile, and film, and establishing criteria for the illumination of wall art.
City staff will provide a summary of its survey of surrounding cities that have wall art programs and provide draft policies for a wall art ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.