Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 11546 in Chino will offer “Buddy Poppies” at various Chino Valley locations this fall to help veterans causes, the community or scholarships.
The small paper poppies will be offered to community members, with the hope of receiving a donation.
The red poppy was featured in the World War I era poem “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae.
He was inspired to write it in 1915 after attending the funeral of a friend and fellow soldier who was killed in Belgium.
Poppy locations
Buddy Poppies locations and dates are:
Home Depot Car Show, 14549 Ramona Ave., Chino, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
Flo’s Café at Chino Airport, 7000 Merrill Ave., 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
Stater Bros., 4721 Riverside Drive, Chino, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
Albertsons, 12013 Central Ave., Chino, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
Albertsons, 3255 Grand Ave., Chino Hills, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
Bravo Burgers, 14698 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
Stater Bros., 6989 Schaefer Ave., Chino, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10.
VFW membership
Members of the VFW will be available at the Home Depot car show to provide information about joining their group.
Members must have served in a foreign conflict.
The VFW Post 11546, known as “The Black Sheep,” meets 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the American Legion Post 299 at 13759 Central Ave., Chino.
The group will pay first-year’s membership dues for veterans who bring a copy of their DD 214 discharge papers.
Lifetime membership dues will be paid for World War II or Korean War veterans who saw action.
The group supports the Chino Neighborhood House food pantry, and provides a Christmas party each year for the 216th Army National Guard Augmentation Company in Pomona.
Information: Dennis Murillo at 626-1093 or by email at dennismurilloden nis@gmail.com.
