An 11-home proposal in Carbon Canyon officially died when the Chino Hills City council Tuesday denied the developer a two-year extension of time.
The council approved a resolution explaining its findings on why it denied the extension for the 6.6-acre property on the north side of Pinnacle Road next to the Carriage Hills development.
Approved by the council in 2011 during the economic downturn, the proposal had already been granted a three-year extension in 2016.
Councilmembers said they didn’t have a reasonable expectation it would be completed.
Everbright International, LLC, was not in attendance to protest the decision, so the project effectively died.
At a previous meeting, Everbright operations manager Tristan Wang blamed an “inexperienced project manager who didn’t have the skill set or experience working with a government entity and was unable to adapt to the U.S. laws and systems.”
He also blamed the previous civil engineer for deceitful practices.
Mr. Wang said Everbright would establish a joint venture with Infinity Realty Advisors to have a “greater chance” at completing the project but skeptical residents said Mr. Wang didn’t offer a good explanation for the eight years of delay and made vague references to the joint venture without providing a signed agreement.
The vote was 3-1-1, with Mayor Cynthia Moran voting for the extension and Councilman Ray Marquez recusing himself because he lives 500 feet or less from the project.
The mayor stated previously she voted for the extension because the city may not have control over the density and layout of the next proposal, given the state legislature’s intent to regulate housing developments.
