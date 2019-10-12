The city of Chino will provide a human services program to students that includes counseling in substance abuse, delinquency, and other behavorial issues, through a $144,164 contract approved by the Chino City Council Sept. 17.
The Chino Hills City Council approved a similar agreement on Sept. 10.
Chino Hills Councilman Ray Marquez said the agreement is a great partnership among the two cities and the Chino Valley Unified School District.
He said client surveys show the vast majority of the comments made by Chino Hills school administrators are positive.
For many years, the city of Chino has provided human services programs to students in the school district, which includes Chino, Chino Hills and a small portion of south Ontario. Many of the programs are funded by grants the school district receives, but some administrative costs are not reimbursable. The district and the city of Chino contribute to the program costs not covered by the grants.
The city of Chino Hills, which has received the services for more than 18 years, reimburses Chino for the direct and indirect costs associated with the services to its residents.
The city of Chino will provide staff members for the HOPE Family Resource Centers that are located at school district campuses in Chino Hills. Also provided will be teen and youth counseling; Tobacco Use Prevention Education (TUPE); and staff for the school district’s CARE program that assists and provides counseling services to families in need, including students who are homeless or living in transitional housing. The contract period is for the current school year, July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.
