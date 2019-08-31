Chino residents living along Seventh Street, Washington and Telephone avenues got quite a show Sunday morning as elaborately gowned young “queens” and their attendants paraded along those streets to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church for a Mass.
The parade of members of the Portuguese community from Southern and Central California was one of several events held last Friday through Monday for the Chino Valley DES Club’s Festa Do Divino Espirito Santo (Feast of the Holy Spirit). The parade also included DES club bands and men carrying religious statues.
The Festa honors Queen Isabel of Portugal who prayed to the Holy Spirit to deliver her people from famine in the 14th century. Soon after, ships with food arrived in Lisbon.
(1) comment
What a lovely event Chino puts on a very nice Festa. The New and as well as the Past Queens were just gorgeous. What lovely ladies to represent the Portuguese Tradition. I was wondering if there were anymore pictures of the event that day. My daughter was also in the parade Kaysn Bernardo jr. queen Tipton SPDES and interviewed by a writer and was hoping she might still have those pictures she took of my daughter and myself.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.