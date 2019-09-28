Temple Beth Israel of Pomona will observe Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which begins at sundown Sunday, Sept. 29 and ends at sundown, Tuesday, Oct. 1.
The temple will hold a 7:30 p.m. Sunday service. Daytime services will take place Monday, Sept. 30 with a morning service at 10 a.m. and a family service at 2 p.m.
The congregation will celebrate Tashlich at 4 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Red Hill Park in Rancho Cucamonga.
Tashlich is a customary Jewish atonement ritual that means “to cast,” where special verses are recited next to a body of water to cast away sins.
Rosh Hashanah customs include sounding the shofar (a cleaned-out ram’s horn), as prescribed in the Torah, to “raise a noise.”
The temple will hold a joint service with Temple Sholom of Ontario at 963 W. Sixth St., Ontario on the second day of Rosh Hashana at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, with traditional and contemporary elements.
The High Holy Days will continue with Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, with the Kol Nidre service at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Wednesday services will take place Oct. 9 with the morning service at 10 a.m., family service 2 p.m., afternoon service 4 p.m., and memorial (Yizkor) and concluding services at 5:15 p.m.
Information: 627-1277 or email tbi@tbipomona.org.
