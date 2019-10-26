A public hearing on a proposed 62-unit senior apartment building will be held at the next Chino City Council meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 in council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Komar Investments wants to build the three-story, 49,711-square-foot apartment building on 1.4 acres at 11918 Central Ave. (on the west side, north of Pep Boys auto parts store).
If approved, it will be the third phase of the Hillsborough Senior Village Apartments, located on the west side of Central Avenue, just north of Pep Boys.
The project, which will be located to the east of the current Hillsborough apartments, was unanimously approved by the Chino Planning Commission at its Oct. 7 meeting.
The one- and two-bedroom apartments are for persons 55 and older. Ten of the apartments will be reserved for affordable housing, according to the developers.
Komar is also working on an agreement with the owners of the Pep Boys store to allow for access between the two properties.
If that agreement cannot be reached, the access point will be closed off and replaced with landscaping and additional parking, according to city staff.
A public hearing will also be held on a proposal to form a special tax area (Mello-Roos) for properties being developed in the Preserve area of south Chino by Lewis Operating Corporation.
The properties involved are located south of Garden Street between West Preserve Loop and Main Street and south of Forest Park Street, between Main Street and East Preserve Loop.
If approved by the landowners, the tax would be used to pay for the maintenance of parks, parkways and open space; flood and storm protection; operation of storm drainage systems; and public safety services, including police and fire protection.
