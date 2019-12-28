A nearly $3 million contract has been approved by the Chino City Council to replace aging and leaky water pipes along Washington, Lincoln, Monte Vista and Telephone avenues.
The Chino City Council on Dec. 17 awarded a nearly $2.3 million bid to Big Ben, Inc. of Irvine to do the work. The council also approved $229,528 for contingencies (unforeseen construction costs), $100,000 for construction management costs, $114,764 for inspection costs and $114,764 for construction engineering, bringing the total construction cost to $3,004,992.
Nine companies had vied for the job. Big Ben submitted the lowest bid.
The work is expected to begin in early 2020, with completion expected this summer.
Big Ben was also awarded a nearly $3.2 million contract with the city in early November to replace water lines on Cypress Avenue, Lemon Place, Lime Place, Orange Avenue, Aster Court, Williamsburg Road/Arlington Place, and Marshall Avenue. That work is expected to begin in late January, with completion in mid-July.
