Applications for the San Bernardino County civil grand jury are now being accepted.
Successful applicants will serve as grand jurors for the fiscal year July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.
The grand jury is charged by the California Penal Code to investigate all aspects of the county, including cities and special districts, and also potentially hear information on certain criminal investigations.
Grand jury duty involves an average of three to five full working days per week, which is compensated at $60 per day with appropriate mileage. The regular grand jury meeting site is located in San Bernardino.
To be eligible for selection, a person must be at least 18 years old, a United States citizen, and a resident of the county for at least one year prior to appointment. To apply online, visit sbcounty.gov/GrandJury/CTS/GeneralInformation. Applications can also be submitted by downloading the application at https://bit.ly/2sY7c7Q and mailing to 172 West Third St., second floor, San Bernardino, CA. Applications can also be delivered in person to that office. Application deadline is Feb. 29, 2020.
Information: 387-9120.
