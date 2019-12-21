Chino residents may recycle their Christmas trees by putting them out on their regular trash day from Dec. 26 to Jan. 9, the city’s trash hauler Western Waste Management said this week.
All decorations, including tinsel, lights, ornaments and tree stands must be removed before disposal.
Residents that do not have green waste services must cut trees taller than 5 feet in half. Flocked trees cannot be recycled, but they will be collected by Western Waste for disposal.
