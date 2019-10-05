A $712,815 contract has been awarded for the second phase of a massive waterline clamp replacement project as the City of Chino Hills continues its efforts to ward off service line blowouts.
All three phases are expected to cost the city $2.7 million.
Councilman Peter Rogers said the problems have been occurring in aging infrastructure installed before the city was incorporated in 1991 by contractors who did not understand the soil content in Chino Hills.
Chino Hills Public Works Director Daniel Bobadilla explained during the Sept. 24 meeting that the soil is not conducive to the type of materials used in some waterlines and clamps that fasten water service connectors from residential lines to the main waterline in the street.
The clamps are referred to as “saddles.”
“We’re replacing the saddles before we have major issues,” Mr. Bobadilla said. “We’re trying to be proactive and invest in the infrastructure for the long term.”
Phase two will include the remaining sections of Village Oaks where phase 1 was completed, and certain sections of Butterfield Ranch.
311 saddles
The Village Oaks section will include the replacement of 106 saddles on Crape Myrtle Circle, Pear Street, Pepper Street, and Tall Oak Drive between Valle Vista Drive and Crape Myrtle Circle.
The Butterfield section will include the replacement of 205 saddles with boundaries of Butterfield Ranch Road to the north, Mystic Canyon Drive to the south, Shady View Drive to the east, and Via La Cresta to the west.
The contract was awarded to T.E. Roberts, Inc. of Orange, the second lowest bidder. The lowest bid was submitted by Big Ben Engineers for $662,800 but it was rejected because the bid for an individual item was left blank, according to a city staff report.
The city has so far spent more than $1 million to replace the clamps in Village Oaks.
Water service disruptions will take place during the project. Door hanger notices will be provided at least 48 hours prior to the shutdowns.
