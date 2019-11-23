It has been more than 30 years since the city of Chino has had an updated parks and facilities master plan, but that will change soon as the city council voted Tuesday to pay PROS Consulting, Inc. of Indianapolis, Indiana for the job.
The firm was the lowest of five bidders for the project. It will be paid $182,050 to develop the plan that will include a park and facility inventory and assessment, a community needs survey regarding recreation facilities and programs, a capital improvement plan through buildout, an operations and maintenance plan, a financial strategy, and a review and summary of city policy and General Plan updates.
Included in the scope of the work is to identify how well the city’s recreation programs align with community needs and analyzing expenditures related to maintenance, operations, staffing, programming, administration and capital improvements.
The city’s current Parks and Facilities Master Plan was completed in the 1980s and is considered outdated and not meeting the current needs of the city, according to Linda Reich, director of community services in her report to the council.
The city has 23 parks.
