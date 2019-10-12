Zoning changes affecting short-term rentals, alley driveways, private sports courts and accessory structures on private property were approved unanimously by the Chino City Council Oct. 1.
The updates had been approved by the Planning Commission on Aug. 19.
City Planner Warren Morelion said the updates were needed to “address complications city staff has encountered in implementing the code over the past two years, including clarifying requirements and addressing certain inconsistencies and incorrect references.”
He said most of the changes are routine in nature and are intended to correct discrepancies in language with the current zoning code and state law.
Among the changes are:
●Second units at private homes will be referred to as “accessory dwelling units,” which is consistent with state law.
●Short-term rentals, such as Airbnb, will be prohibited in residential zones throughout the city and a definition of those rentals has been added to the zoning code’s glossary. Mr. Morelion said the short-term rentals are currently prohibited because no ordinance currently exists allowing them.
●Private outdoor sports courts have also been specified in the glossary and will be administratively-permitted in single-family residential zones so lighting and fencing can be addressed on a case-by-case basis to minimize potential impacts on neighbors. “This doesn’t include someone buying a basketball hoop at Big 5,” Mr. Morelion told the commission.
●Veterinary clinics will be added as a conditionally-permitted use in certain commercial and industrial zones. Currently, animal care is only permitted in conjunction with animal sales and services.
●Professional offices, social services/charitable institutions and services and restaurants will be permitted with approval of a special conditional use permit in the city’s public zone. Currently, that zone is restrictive and limited to uses such as civic centers, educational institutions, hospitals and libraries.
●Industrial developments will be required to include outdoor break areas. The proposed zoning change will also set design standards for those areas that include permanent seating and tables, enhanced paving, decorative trash receptacles, hose bibs and shade structures and/or shade trees.
●Food preparation, which includes catering and test kitchens, will be permitted in the light industrial zone, instead of requiring a special conditional use permit.
●A special conditional use permit will be required for alcoholic beverage sales for off-premise consumption and for microbreweries and micro-distilleries.
●A decorative screen for gates that screen outdoor storage areas will be required.
●The Live Entertainment Section of the code will be revised to reflect that the city council and Chino Police Department are the reviewing authority for live entertainment permits. In the past, the planning commission reviewed those. Live entertainment with a stage area exceeding 80 square feet and/or audience observation area exceeding 1,000 square feet will continue to require a special conditional use permit from the planning commission.
●Detached garages facing an alley will need a driveway length either 5 feet in width or 20 feet or greater in length to discourage residents from parking on a driveway that cannot fully accommodate a vehicle.
