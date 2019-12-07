The cities of Chino Hills and Chino will hold a joint workshop for nonprofit organizations interested in applying for federal funds from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Carolyn Owens Community Center, room 203, 13201 Central Ave. in Chino.
Organizations, including faith-based non-profits, that would like to obtain funding from the city of Chino Hills or city of Chino will receive an application and learn about requirements for the program.
CDBG funds are allocated on a reimbursement basis after services are delivered and results are documented.
Examples of programs include services for battered women and their children, housing mediation, food banks and literacy services.
A minimum of 70 percent of CDBG funds must be expended on low- and moderate-income persons.
Chino
Applications are available on the city of Chino website cityofchino.org and must be returned to the city no later than 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6.
Chino Hills
Applications are available on the city of Chino Hills website at chinohills.org/CDBG and will be accepted by the community services department until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8. Information: Alma Hernandez, 364-2717, or ahernandez@chinohills.org.
Information: Pat Caciop po, 334-3355 or email pca cioppo@cityofchino.org.
