Emil Albert “Al” Torkar, longtime Chino planning commissioner in the three decades at the end of the last century, died Dec. 31, 2019 in his present hometown of Carlsbad at the age of 88.
Mr. Torkar, an industrialist who served on the Chino commission from December 1974 to 2000, several times as its chairman, was a key figure in carrying out the city’s planning policy during that time. He also ran unsuccessfully for city council in 1992, losing to Glenn Duncan, and served on the county planning commission one year before moving to Carlsbad in 2001.
In 1999, he sought appointment to the Monte Vista Water District board, unsuccessfully in a crowded field.
On the Chino planning commission he was succeeded by Walt Pocock, who still serves.
Mr. Torkar, who went by Emil here but who was known as Al to family and in Carlsbad, was an advocate for quality and aesthetics, which included more middle and upper middle-class homes.
He was retired as president and general manager of Andrew California Corporation, a Claremont electronics firm, and an independent business consultant.
He and his family, wife Polly and daughters Karen and Suzanne, came to Chino in 1968. He was a longtime Rotarian, member of the Chino, Rancho del Chino and Carlsbad clubs and in 1992 president of the latter. Twenty years ago he recovered successfully from heart surgery for angina, walking three miles a day.
Born Nov. 18, 1931, he was an Army veteran and graduate of DePaul University in Chicago.
Services were held Wednesday at Mission San Luis Rey in Oceanside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.