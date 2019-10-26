Boys Republic Bakery will have a Thanksgiving “pop sale” 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 and Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving Day) at 1907 Boys Republic Drive, Chino Hills.
Items may be pre-ordered by email, over the phone, or at Boys Republic.
Pies of various flavors are $7, varieties of bread and rolls are $6.
Desserts include pumpkin cheesecake, scones, and pumpkin bread.
Proceeds will be used for programs at the residential treatment center for troubled youth.
To pre-order and avoid lines, call the bakery at 628-1217, ext. 267 or email bakery@boysrepublic.org.
