Holiday crimes including porch package theft and vehicle theft of gift items will be discussed 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 during a Neighborhood Watch meeting in the southwest meeting room of BJ’s Restaurant, 4585 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
Other topics will include child safety in neighborhoods, the importance of quality locks, not leaving packages in vehicles, locking doors, and school bullying.
Chino Hills crime prevention specialist Dulce Stone will preside.
The meeting is a follow-up for the Los Serranos and Torrey Pines neighborhoods, but all residents are welcome to initiate Neighborhood Watch groups in their areas, said Ron Madrid of Chino Hills who has been organizing the meetings.
There will be free pizza while supplies last from 6:15 to 7 p.m.
Information: Ms. Stone, dstone@sbcsd.org; or Mr. Madrid, 393-0903.
