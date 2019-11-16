The City of Chino Hills tree ordinance will be discussed by the Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers for some possible changes to provide clarity to city staff when processing tree removal permit applications and implementing the code.
The ordinance was adopted by the city council in 2012 to preserve and protect native and heritage trees on private undeveloped property.
Some of the changes include:
●Expanding the definition of “destroy” to include any act, including removal, that would cause a protected tree to die or to be in jeopardy including the removal of more than 25 percent of the tree canopy or other significant damages determined by a city-approved arborist.
●Showing the location of all trees in a proposed development area, not just the ones to be removed but the ones that will remain.
The commission will also discuss updated local procedures for implementing the California Environmental Quality Act, referred to as CEQA, involving the removal, relocation or replacement of protected trees on private and city-owned property, and the CEQA compliance administrative policy.
