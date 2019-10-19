Don Lugo High will host its second annual Western Band Association competition, The Conquistador Classic, Saturday, Nov. 2 at 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
More than a dozen high schools are expected to compete.
The event starts at 4 p.m. and concludes at 9:30 p.m. with an awards presentation.
Don Lugo will perform at 4:05 p.m. and Chino Hills High will perform at 9 p.m.
Tickets will be sold at the ticket booth near the stadium’s north entrance. Prices are $12 for adults, $7 for seniors 65 and older and active military personnel in uniform or with ID, and children ages 5 to 12 years old. Children 4 and under will be admitted free.
Spectator parking costs $5.
A program costs $5 and food will be sold at the event.
Don Lugo High will also host a district-wide Marching Band Field Show at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, featuring all four high school bands and some of the junior high bands. Admission is free and gates will open around 6 p.m.
