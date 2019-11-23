The Ayala High choir invites the community to an evening of merriment, food, wassail, choral and theatrical performances during the 2019 Madrigal Feaste 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 through Saturday, Dec. 7.
A matinee will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
The annual holiday dinner show features live choral music, theatricals and a multi-course dinner inside the royal court of “Holliman Hall” at the high school, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Madrigal Feaste shows typically sell out and attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.
Tickets are $35 per person for the general public.
A $25 ticket will be available to Ayala students and staff members for the 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 performance.
Each ticket includes a full meal with chicken, beef or a vegetarian option.
Tickets can be purchased at ayalachoirs.org.
Information: ayalachoirs.org or the social media pages @ayalahighschool choir.
