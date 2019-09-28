A resident strolling with her little nephew on Rolling Ridge Drive Wednesday morning said the newly repaved roadway and installation of access ramps make for a nicely improved neighborhood.
She noticed a shiny material added to the yellow paint on the crosswalk near Determined Way leading to Glenmeade Elementary School and the raised bumps on the ramps providing handicapped access.
The $1.5 million project included removal and reconstruction of deteriorated pavement, reconstruction of median curbs and speed humps, installation of striping and signing, pavement markings, markers, and adjusting utility manholes and water valve can covers to grade on Rolling Ridge Drive from Chino Hills Parkway to Bayberry Drive.
Bicycle lanes will be installed.
The project is going through a final check on the long, wide roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.