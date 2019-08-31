The shuttle bus tour of recreation sites held Monday for Chino Community Services Commission members, city staff and the public generated several tidbits about the city and its parks:
●Approximately 800,000 people use Ayala Park on Edison Avenue every year, and about 500,000 of those rent some part of the facility, such as sports fields.
●An 8-acre plot of land just east of Chaffey College on Oaks Avenue is slated for commercial development in the College Park area.
●With approximately 3,500 homes built, the Preserve area of south Chino is about 30 percent complete. It will include approximately 11,000 homes when built out in the next 15 to 20 years.
●The south side of Main Street in the Preserve will be the commercial hub of the area. The future intersection of Pine Avenue and Main Street will be considered the “crossroads” of the Preserve.
●The Preserve development is planned so that neighborhoods are within a quarter mile walking distance to open areas, including parks.
●A sports park is planned for the future along Pine Avenue or south of Pine.
●A second community center in the Preserve area is planned for the south side of the development, but is about three to five years out. It is planned as a joint use building for the city and a future school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.