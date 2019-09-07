Registration for the City of Chino Hills “Salute to Service” veterans event begins Monday, Sept. 9 at chinohills.org/veterans or by calling 364-2705.
The event will be held Friday, Nov. 8 beginning with a breakfast served by the Kiwanis Club of Chino Hills at 8:30 a.m. followed by an outdoor ceremony at 10 a.m. at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The city encourages the community to attend the outdoor ceremony.
The breakfast is free to veterans, their guests and the public but is limited to the first 200 patrons who register.
During the breakfast, a slideshow presentation will highlight veterans’ names and branch of service.
To be included in the presentation, veterans may visit the website listed in this story and complete the online form.
