The Chino Valley school board is expected to vote at its 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 meeting on whether to appoint its president through a board vote or keep the current system that allows each of the five members to rotate into a one-year term as president.
First-term school board member Christina Gagnier recommended the policy change which was included as an informational item in the Nov. 7 board agenda.
Ms. Gagnier would like the board to elect its entire slate of officers during an open session of the board’s annual organizational meeting in December.
Board policy outlines the duties of the school board president which include administrative tasks and media communication.
Former school board member Sylvia Orozco said she advocated for the rotational system when the board voted to change the policy in 2008.
Before then, the president was elected by the board.
“The reason that I advocated for the policy was to make the rotation a transparent process,” Mrs. Orozco said.
Current school board member Andrew Cruz said he would not support a policy change from president rotation to election.
“The rotation is fair, there is nothing wrong with it,” he said.
He said he feels a sense of prejudice on the part of Ms. Gagnier because he might be next in line for the rotation, if Irene Hernandez-Blair declines the position this year, as he expects she might do because of a recent illness.
Current board president James Na, who consistently votes with Mr. Cruz on most issues, said he feels this is an attempt to prohibit Mr. Cruz’s rotation to president.
