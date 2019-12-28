Chino residents can recycle their fresh cut Christmas trees by putting them out on their regular trash day through Jan. 9, the city’s trash hauler Western Waste Management said.
All decorations, including tinsel, lights, ornaments and tree stands must be removed before disposal.
Residents that do not have green waste services must cut trees taller than 5 feet in half. Flocked trees cannot be recycled, but they will be collected by Western Waste for disposal.
Chino Hills residents can recycle their Christmas trees until Friday, Jan. 10 by placing them next to their containers on regular trash day or cutting the tree up and placing it inside the yard waste container.
Decorations, tinsel and the tree stand must be removed. Trees larger than 6-feet-tall must be cut in half to be eligible for pickup.
Flocked trees cannot be recycled and must be chopped and placed inside the trash containers. The city’s trash hauler Republic Services can be contacted for a bulky item pickup for flocked trees at (800) 700-8610.
