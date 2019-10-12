Sales of Della Robbia wreaths at Boys Republic in Chino Hills are in full swing and orders will begin shipping on Nov. 24.
The handmade wreaths feature evergreens, seeds, pods, pinecones, apples and lemons.
The Della Robbia wreath program was introduced originally in 1923 by Boys Republic founder Margaret B. Fowler to serve as a work experience vehicle for students of the non-profit residential program for troubled youth. Each year, more than 50,000 wreaths are produced, bringing in more than $2 million for the Boys Republic program.
Cost is $55.95 for a 22-inch wreath and $78.95 for a 28-inch wreath. Free shipping is included.
Orders may be placed online at store.boysrepublic.org/della-robbia-wreaths, or by phone at (800) 833-7769.
