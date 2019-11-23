Water lines will be replaced on streets in northeast Chino and along Central Avenue between Chino and Schaefer avenues beginning in late January, with completion expected in mid-July, according to Deputy City Manager Vivian Castro.
The Chino City Council at its Nov. 5 meeting approved spending up to $3.2 million for the two water line projects at its Nov. 5 meeting.
Existing water lines will be replaced on Cypress Avenue, Lemon Place, Lime Place, Orange Avenue, Aster Court, Williamsburg Road/Arlington Place, and Marshall Avenue.
Water line improvements will be made in the Central Avenue project.
Big Ben, Inc. of Irvine won the project’s contract with a low bid of nearly $2.4 million. Eighteen companies bid for the work. The highest bid was for $4.3 million.
City staff added $239,480 for construction management costs, $119,470 for inspection costs, $239,480 for project contingencies and $119,470 for construction engineering, bringing the total cost to $3.2 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.