The community is invited to a Christmas block party at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 6085 Joaquin St. in Chino, near Chino and Magnolia avenues.
It’s not an ordinary holiday event but one that will honor the memory of 13-year-old Laiken Kenwood who died from acute lymphocytic leukemia in April 2008.
Laiken’s mother, Stacey Fenwrick, has hosted the party for the past 12 years with her husband Jim, because of Laiken’s love for Christmas lights.
“Without the love and support from everyone, this event would not be able to take place,” said Mrs. Fenwrick. “It’s a night so many people look forward to.”
She said many consider the event the kickoff to their Christmas season.
The celebration will include a face painter, photo booth, DJ, cookies, hot chocolate, and hand-crafted ornaments commemorating Laiken.
Information: Mrs. Fenwrick, 720-7178.
