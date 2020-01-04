The award-winning “January series” consisting of 15 lectures from the campus of Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan will be video streamed live at CrossPoint Church, 6950 Edison Ave., Chino, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. beginning Wednesday, Jan. 8 to Tuesday, Jan. 28 Mondays through Fridays.
The lecture series is free and open to the public and will feature New York Times best-selling authors, Billboard-topping musicians, and a 41-year veteran of the White House press corps.
CrossPoint will be one of 60 remote webcast locations worldwide to broadcast the lecture and cultural arts series.
The series can also be viewed online at http://www.calvin.edu/january-series.
The 15 speakers will address issues such as poverty, religious freedom, hunger and mass incarceration.
Kristi Potter, director of the January Series said the goal is to cultivate deep thought and conversations about important issues of the day to inspire cultural renewal and the shaping of better global citizens in God’s world.
“Gaining knowledge is the first step to making a difference,” said Ms. Potter. “If we don’t know about the topics, then we don’t know how we can make a difference.”
Some of the speakers:
Monday, Jan. 20: Alice Marie Johnson who was sentenced to a mandatory life sentence in 1996 plus 25 years without parole for her role in a nonviolent federal drug case will tell her story of hope, mercy and gratitude while sharing the realities of life behind bars and the importance of the ongoing struggle to end mass incarceration.
It was her first and only conviction. Her life sentence was commuted in 2018 by President Donald Trump with the help of celebrity Kim Kardashian West.
Tuesday, Jan. 21: author, columnist and philanthropist Mitch Albom whose books including “Tuesdays with Morrie” have sold more than 39 million copies, will share how the short life of a young Haitian orphan named Chika would forever change his heart and the importance of caring for abandoned children across the world. He has founded nine charities in Detroit and one in Haiti.
Wednesday, Jan. 22: Retired ABC News reporter Ann Compton and veteran of the White House Press Corps covered seven presidents, 10 presidential campaigns, and life-changing events from the end of the Cold War to 9/11.
She was traveling with George W. Bush on Sept. 11, 2001 and was the only broadcast reporter to remain on Air Force One to report on behalf of the press when the president was unable to return to Washington, D.C.
Due to contract restrictions, the above three presentations will not be recorded or archived. Other speakers do not have such restrictions.
For a full list of speakers and topics, visit http://www.calvin.edu/january-series.
For information about the “January Series,” contact Michele Witte at CrossPoint Church by emailing her at mwitte@crosspointchino.org or by calling 606-9833.
