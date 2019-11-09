The Chino City Council approved paying $869,040 to construct the last section of its Magnolia Storm Drain Project.
The project is expected to alleviate recurrent flooding near Alicia Cortez Elementary School, which is located on Carissa Avenue, just east of Magnolia Avenue.
On Oct. 1, the city council approved the project plans and specifications and authorized the project to be bid.
On Tuesday, low bidder, Garrett J. Gentry General Engineering, Inc. of Upland, was awarded $690,866 to construct the storm drain.
City staff also asked to spend up to $69,087 for contingencies, $40,000 for construction engineering, $69,087 for project management/construction management and inspection services, bringing the potential total cost of the project to $860,040.
The project is expected to begin the last week of January and be completed by the end of May, according to Deputy City Manager Vivian Castro.
