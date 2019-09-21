The organizer of a group of residents concerned about noise from low flying jets from Ontario International Airport is encouraging residents with similar concerns to attend the next Airport Authority meeting, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.
The Authority meets at 1923 E. Avion St., Ontario.
Jesse Fonseca of Ontario said he and about 12 other residents from northeast Chino and southwest Ontario are planning to attend. Mr. Fonseca said the noise issue is not expected to be on the Authority’s agenda, but he would like residents to make the Authority aware of their concerns.
More than 50 residents met Aug. 18 at an Ontario restaurant. A second meeting was held Sept. 8 in Pomona.
