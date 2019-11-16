Another hurdle has been overcome for a 62-unit senior apartment proposed on Central Avenue, just north of the Pep Boys auto parts store.
The Chino City Council on Nov. 5 approved a development agreement with Hillsborough Phase III, LLC, the current owner of the 196-unit Hillsborough Village senior citizen apartment complex, that is located just northwest of the proposed new units.
A three-story, 49,711-square-foot apartment building is planned for 1.4 acres at 11918 Central Ave.
According to the 20-year development agreement with the city, the one- and two-bedroom apartments will be for persons 55 and older. Ten of the units will be reserved for affordable housing, and all recreational amenities at the current Hillsborough apartment complex must be accessible to residents and visitors of the proposed project.
Under the agreement, the project will include numerous energy-efficient building measures and it will be designed consistent with the contemporary Spanish-Mediterranean style of architecture found on buildings throughout the city.
The agreement also calls for an annual review by the city to ensure developer compliance; restrictions on assignment, sale or transfer of the property to ensure the agreement is being upheld by the new owner; a $15,000 deposit to the city for the costs of preparing, negotiating and processing the agreement; as well as a deposit of $30,000 to cover future city costs associated with the project.
The project was unanimously approved by the Chino Planning Commission at its Oct. 7 meeting.
While the city does not have exact dates for the beginning of construction of the apartment complex, the development agreement requires the project to be completed by March 31, 2021, said Deputy City Manager Vivian Castro.
