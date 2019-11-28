Linda Fenner, who was an advertising representative for Champion Newspapers for 25 years, retired this week.
Mrs. Fenner initially joined the Champion in 1989 as a classified sales advertising representative.
She had previously worked for the Pomona Progress Bulletin (now the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin) for 12 years.
She left the Champion in 1990 to focus on raising son Matthew with husband Neal.
She returned to the Champion in 1995 as a display advertising sales representative, handling accounts in Chino and parts of Ontario.
The Fenners, who now live in Rialto, had lived in Chino for 12 years and later moved to Fontana.
They plan to retire in Arizona.
Their son, who is a United States Navy veteran, now works overseas.
The Fenners also have a granddaughter, Kaely.
Mrs. Fenner will be succeeded by Kim Madrid, former ad sales representative who returned to the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.