Hundreds of people – many under umbrellas – braved a heavy drizzle and cold temperatures to attend last Saturday’s Chino Youth Christmas Parade and Fair.
All but two of the bands scheduled for the event cancelled because of the inclement weather, according to organizers. The Filharmonica D.E.S. Band, which was making its first appearance in the parade, and the Ontario Christian High Band received thunderous applause from the crowd as they marched down the wet streets of Riverside Drive and Central Avenue on their way to the end of the parade at the city hall complex.
The numerous youth groups, dressed in colorful holiday outfits, seemed undeterred by the messy weather.
The parade also featured dignitaries in classic cars and horse-drawn carriages or trolleys, holiday-themed floats, royal courts from the Portuguese community and beauty pageants, school flag and drill teams, folk and talent studio dancers, a pit bull enthusiasts group, miniature therapy horses, the Prison City Derby Dames roller derby team, a horse drawn stagecoach, classic cars, Chino Valley fire vehicles honking their loud horns to the tune of “Jingle Bells,” and Santa and Mrs. Claus riding in a sleigh. City street sweepers decorated with Christmas wreaths ended the parade.
The operators of a giant slide, one of the many free carnival rides at the fair, were busy mopping the rain off the slide before the parade began.
Carol Sahagun of Sun City, one of the craft vendors at the fair, said the weather was depressing at first, but she expected she’d be taking her jacket off once the sun came out. However, the weather remained cloudy and cool throughout the event.
The nearby Chino Youth Museum, which offered visits with Santa and holiday activities, was crowded with children and families.
Despite the dreary weather, the majority of the visitors seemed to be in a holiday mood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.