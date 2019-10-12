Pickleball at Torrey Pines Park will be discussed at the parks and recreation commission meeting 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 at city council chambers.
The Chino Hills City Council asked the commission to consider a pickleball court instead of the previously supported tennis court for the park located south of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, west of Albertsons.
The game combines badminton, tennis and ping pong and is played with paddles and a lightweight ball over a net.
Residents who live in the neighborhood surrounding the park have been notified.
The discussion will include a history of pickleball attendance and activity at Grand Avenue Park and Vellano Park where the sport is allowed for recreational use.
Councilman Ray Marquez suggested a change in direction at the Sept. 24 council meeting and the council agreed. Mr. Marquez said four pickleball courts fit onto one tennis court and would attract more people at one time than tennis could.
The council also suggested lighting on the pickleball courts that would not intrude into the homes.
The city had been brainstorming for years to find amenities that would attract more people to the secluded park which is rarely used by the public and subject to vandalism.
“Due to the lack of users, continued vandalism and graffiti, the parks and recreation commission felt it to be appropriate for the park to receive a facelift in hopes that a presence at the park would deter wrongdoings that are currently taking place,” said community services director Jonathan Marshall.
The park was being designed to include a playground, tennis court, additional security lighting, a reconfigured parking lot that will allow more vehicles and new landscaping.
The council agreed that the playground should remain in the plans. It will replace the aging gazebo that will be demolished.
The pickleball courts, if approved, would replace the horse arena which the city considers unsafe for horses.
Those who cannot attend the meeting but would like to offer input may email the parks and recreation commission secretary Robyn Rogers at rrogers@chino hills.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.