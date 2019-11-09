The Chino City Council unanimously approved forming a special tax area (Mello-Roos) for properties to be developed in the Preserve area of south Chino by Lewis Operating Corporation.
The properties involved, which do not presently contain homes or businesses, are located south of Garden Street between West Preserve Loop and Main Street and south of Forest Park Street, between Main Street and East Preserve Loop.
The tax will be used to help defray Lewis Operating Corporation’s cost of building infrastructure for the area, as required by the city. That infrastructure includes sewer, water and gas lines, storm drain connections, streets, curb and gutters, streetlight and traffic signal improvements, landscaped medians, an existing fire station on Kimball Avenue and an existing joint use community center on Main Street.
Authorized city services, payable from the new improvement area, as well as the seven previously established for the Preserve, include the maintenance of parks, parkways and open space; flood and storm protection; operation of storm drainage systems; and public safety services, including police and fire protection.
The formation was approved by all 23 of the landowners of Improvement Area 8.
The council also voted to levy the tax. The taxes are traditionally passed on to future home and business owners.
Approximately $25,000 in bonds will be sold in the first issuance, but city staff are not moving forward to sell the bonds until development in Improvement Area 8 is sufficient to justify the bond issuance, according to a written report by Rob Burns, the city’s director of finance.
