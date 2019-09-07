State Senator Ling Ling Chang, who represents Chino Hills in the 29th District, will hold office hours 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays Sept. 27 and Dec. 6 in the conference room in the city clerk’s office at Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
The conference room is also occupied by staff from Congressman Gil Cisneros’ office 2 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday and Assemblyman Phillip Chen’s office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday.
