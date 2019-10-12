Both Lowe’s in Chino Hills will offer fire-fun events inside the store, 10 a.m. to noon today (Oct. 12) to help families protect their homes from fire and carbon monoxide for Fire Prevention Month in October.
Store associates will help residents plan and practice a fire escape plan.
Children will be able to build a wooden fire truck, receive firefighter hats, coloring books and educational materials.
Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms will be on display, including those with 10-year sealed battery alarms.
The event will take place at Lowe’s at 13251 Peyton Drive near Costco, and the Lowe’s at 4777 Chino Hills Parkway at The Commons shopping center, near Lucille’s BBQ restaurant.
