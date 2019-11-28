Chino Hills Daisies from Girl Scout Troop 70354 volunteer at Priceless Pets rescue organization in Chino Hills. The girls donated money and supplies from their cookie sale proceeds and made toys for the dogs and cats. Their leader is Traci Franco.
Chino Hills Daisies from Girl Scout Troop 70354 volunteer at Priceless Pets rescue organization in Chino Hills. The girls donated money and supplies from their cookie sale proceeds and made toys for the dogs and cats. Their leader is Traci Franco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.