A traffic and transportation planning study for a new retail development that would contain the city’s sixth hotel is expected to be approved by the Chino Hills City Council at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 in council chambers.
The study will be conducted by LG2WB Engineers, Inc. in the amount of $53,175. The item will be on the consent calendar which means it will be automatically approved unless a councilmember or resident asks for discussion.
City staff is reviewing the development application for the “Chino Hills Biz Park” proposed to have 13 office buildings, one light warehouse building, two retail-restaurant buildings, and one hotel, just south of The Rincon on Pomona Rincon Road.
The Rincon includes a Marriott Townplace Suite and a soon-to-be-constructed Holiday Inn Express.
Formerly proposed as “Heritage Professional Center,” the retail project would be directly across the street from Chino Hills High.
In other business, the council is expected to discuss:
Citizenship status
●The council is expected to change the city code to allow persons, regardless of citizenship or immigration status, to serve on commissions if they are 18 years old and a citizen of the state, per a new law signed by Gov. Newsom last month.
●The code would also be changed to remove the voter registration requirement defining the term “domicile” for purposes of establishing residency, so that a person, for voting purposes, could use the business address at which they reside, even though their family lives in a home elsewhere. This change is to comply with a law signed by Gov. Newsom in July.
●Authorize an organic waste recycling program to be added to the contract with Republic Services so businesses can divert food waste from landfills, to comply with state mandates, by disposing of it in separate containers. The city intends to conduct an outreach program to inform restaurants, grocery stores and hotels about the new mandate.
●Authorize spending $479,432 for the purchase of a 2020 Vactor Hydro-Excavator to be used by the water department to excavate around broken water mainlines without damaging other utilities. The city’s current vactor is 13 years old and in need of replacement, according to a city staff report.
●Authorize a three-year agreement with S&H Civil Works for $1,125,000 for on-call concrete repairs.
