A holiday event for families featuring puppets, music, festive cookies, snacks and beverages will be held 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Children will make an elf for their shelf with fabric and paper.
Anna Larson Kernes from Signing Times will lead a sign language fun circle.The free event will be hosted by Project CHELA and MR2 Elite Soccer Training.
Project CHELA is a nonprofit group that promotes family bonding founded by Chino Hills resident and social worker Tanya Flores in 2003.
Chela stands for “children helping each other learn and achieve.”
Ms. Flores said the event is about gratitude and finding miracles for children and families, including those with challenges and people with disabilities.
A Project CHELA chapter at the Chino Hills High School campus has 100 volunteers, many who will assist at the event.
Registration is required by contacting Ms. Flores at 573-6319 or by email at projectchela02@hotmail.com.
