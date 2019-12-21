Project CHELA and MR2 Elite Soccer Training will host a family fun day, 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27 at the Chino Hills Library community room, 14020 City Center Drive.
Instructors will demonstrate infant massage techniques, bonding and connecting to the family.
A family vision board will be created.
Guest speaker will be author Elva Leon, an elementary school teacher who wrote a book called “Saving Me” about her experiences as a young girl who overcame physical abuse, life with an alcoholic mother and attempted suicide.
She was placed in foster care as a child and is now a motivational speaker.
Project CHELA is a nonprofit organization that promotes family bonding and was founded by Chino Hills resident and social worker Tanya Flores in 2003.
CHELA is an acronym for “children helping each other learn and achieve.”
Ms. Flores said families with challenges and people with disabilities are welcome.
Information: Ms. Flores, 573-6319.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.