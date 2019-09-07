The City of Chino Hills is inviting residents to submit photos for the third annual photo contest in the categories of outdoors, community life, and parks and recreation.
Photos must be taken in the city limits of Chino Hills.
Entries are due Friday, Sept. 27.
Outdoor photos include open space, scenic views, wildlife, scenery, hiking, and activities.
Community life features people, events, activities and everyday life.
Parks and recreation includes children and adults in city-sponsored recreation classes and events and youth sports.
For a list of rules and a digital entry form, visit chi nohills.org/photocontest.
The grand prize winner will receive $250, first place $100, second place $75, and third place $50.
Information: 364-2826.
