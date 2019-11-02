A high-density residential development of 42 units on 2.48 acres of land that runs along Chino Hills Parkway near the onramp to the southbound 71 Freeway has been proposed by Decron Properties of Los Angeles.
The development would connect to the Reserve at Chino Hills apartment complex, formerly called the Woodview Apartments and later Village Crossings, located on Village Drive, east of Pipeline Avenue, south of Chino Hills Parkway.
The proposed project is part of a larger “planned unit development” built by the Lusk Company and approved by San Bernardino County in 1987, but due to right-of-way issues with the 71 Freeway, the remaining 56 units were never built.
The developer is proposing 42 of the allowable 56 units. The project includes 14 three-story triplex units, 14 attached ground floor units, 28 two-story townhouse units, 42 detached two-car garages and 21 guest stalls.
The proposal would also include two dog parks for residents who live in the complex. The architecture and design will match The Reserve apartments, which have recently been remodeled.
The plans submitted by Decron are incomplete and need to be revised, said community development director Joann Lombardo.
