Lyle S. Briggs Fundamental School students

 

 Photo by Melisa Quitevis

Fifth grade students perform “Aladdin Kids” before students, teachers and school families Nov. 7 at Lyle S. Briggs Fundamental School in Chino. Teacher Nuria Davis directs her classes in a different children’s theater production each year.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.